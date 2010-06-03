Two Sunderland men have been charged with burglary and assault after a break-in at a Northumberland school.

Four men were arrested after the incident at Acomb County First School in Hexham on Wednesday 2 June.

Craig Stephenson, 24, and Scott Wilson, 20, have been charged with burglary, dangerous driving and three counts of assaulting an officer.

They are due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, aged 42 and 44, have been bailed pending further police inquiries.