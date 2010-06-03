Image caption The baby's body was wrapped up inside a Morrisons reusable bag

A 16-year-old mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her newborn daughter has been released on bail.

The baby was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag inside a bin by a cleaner at the front of Fleet train station in Hampshire on 26 May.

Hampshire Police managed to trace the mother after a public appeal and she received treatment.

The 16-year-old, from Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail for six weeks.

A post-mortem examination was carried out last Thursday but the results have not yet been released.

However an initial examination showed the baby had suffered "significant injuries" not caused during childbirth.

The infant's body had been wrapped up and hidden inside a Morrisons supermarket reusable carrier bag.