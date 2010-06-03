Image caption The monument will stand at Plymouth's Royal Citadel

Planning permission has been granted for a special memorial to be erected to honour fallen soldiers from 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery in Plymouth.

The monument will stand at the Royal Citadel, near the city's seafront.

It will be inscribed with the names of 14 soldiers killed on operations since the regiment was formed in 1962.

Work on the £100,000 monument is due start in August and project managers plan to have it completed by Remembrance Day in November.

The 4m (13ft) high stone structure has been designed by Plymouth architect Simon Crosbie.

It will feature a hollow metal dagger and granite cannon balls, as well as used cartridges from Afghanistan.

The soldiers of 29 Commando, an Army regiment, provide specialist artillery support for the Royal Marines' 3 Commando Brigade, also based in Plymouth.