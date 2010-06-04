Police are trying to identify a cyclist whose body was found beside a road on Teesside.

Officers said the man was found on the A174 in Loftus Bank, Redcar, at 1530 BST on Thursday.

They believe he died from natural causes. He is described as being in his 40s, clean shaven and with grey hair and was riding a white bike.

Cleveland Police have asked for anyone with information about the man to contact them.