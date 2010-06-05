Four people have been arrested over an armed robbery in Cambridgeshire.

A gang wearing balaclavas went into a set of business units on Papyrus Road in Werrington, Peterborough, on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested and bailed in connection with the robbery.

A 48-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested in Corby, Northamptonshire, on suspicion of robbery and were being questioned.

During the robbery staff were threatened with blunt instruments and have been left shaken but unhurt, police said.

A police spokeswoman said it was not clear what had been taken.