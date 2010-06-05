Thousands of residents in west Kent are without water after a mains pipe burst.

South East Water said engineers were currently trying to repair the leaking 12in mains pipe in London Road, Hildenborough.

Homes in Hildenborough and the Tonbridge area have been without water or with very low pressure since Saturday morning.

The utility said it was doing everything possible to restore supplies.

A spokesman for South East Water said: "As the pipe was a 12in main this will be a difficult job and at this early stage it is difficult to tell how long it will take.

"We apologise for the disruption this emergency incident is causing to our customers and would like to thank them for their patience.

"We are doing everything we can to get this supply fixed as quickly as possible."