Image caption Johnson (left) and Guetta (right) are no strangers to the charts

Hawaiian-born singer Jack Johnson has entered at the top of the UK album charts with his fifth album of beachcomber soft rock, To The Sea.

It is the star's third number one album, after 2005's In Between Dreams and 2006's Sleep Through The Static.

French DJ David Guetta has also scored a new entry at the top of the singles chart, with the rowdy dance anthem Gettin' Over You.

The song narrowly missed out on the top 40 last week, when it landed at 41.

Guetta has risen to prominence through his production work with Black Eyed Peas and has also worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland and Shakira.

His current single features guest appearances from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, alongside LMFAO and Chris Willis.

Guetta displaced last week's number one, Dizzee Rascal's Dirtee Disco, which dropped to number four.

UK TOP FIVE SINGLES 1: David Guetta - Gettin' Over You

2: B.O.B. - Nothin' On You

3: Jason Derulo - Ridin' Solo

4: Dizzee Rascal - Dirtee Disco

5: Aggro Santos - Candy

Rapper B.O.B. - also known as Bobby Ray - held firm at number two with Nothin' On You, and also scored a new entry at 23 with Airplanes.

Other new hits came from Miley Cyrus, whose first post-Disney release, Can't Be Tamed, debuted at 13.

The song marks a more mature sound for the teen star, while the video portrays her as a bird trapped in a cage for the public to stare at.

Last week's Eurovision winner, Lena, also scored a new entry at 30 with her single, Satellite.

Following her win in Oslo, the German singer was playlisted by Radio 2 and was signed to Island Records in the UK.

The UK's entrant, Josh Dubovie, has failed to make the chart after coming last in the competition.

UK TOP FIVE ALBUMS 1: Jack Johnson - To The Sea

2: Michael Buble - Crazy Love

3: Glee Cast - Glee vol. 3

4: Pendulum - Immersion

5: Alicia Keys - The Element Of Freedom

In the album chart, the only other new entry in the top 10 was a big band made up of Royal Air Force service personnel, the RAF Squadronaires.

They landed at number nine with their tribute to big band leader Glenn Miller, In the Mood.

The Squadronaires' record company, Decca, said in a statement that this was the highest album chart position achieved by a military band.

Miller himself entered the charts at 12 with a greatest hits compilation, while The Divine Comedy and B.O.B. also saw their latest albums make their first chart appearance.