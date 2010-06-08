Image caption Police have refused to say whether the fall was accidental

A British man is in hospital with serious head and spinal injuries after falling from the third-floor window of a hostel in Rome.

Sam Cummins, 22, from Sidmouth, Devon, was thought to be on holiday in the Italian capital when he fell from the M&J Hostel early on Monday.

A hospital spokeswoman said: "The man had spinal and other injuries and a cerebral oedema."

Mr Cummins is said to be in critical but not life-threatening condition.

The spokeswoman added that Mr Cummins, a student at the University of Exeter, "had been drinking alcohol".

'Popular hostel'

Police officers had attended the hostel earlier when an argument broke out, but a police spokesman said he could not confirm whether the dispute was connected to Mr Cummins' fall.

He was also unable to say whether the young man's plunge was an accident.

Mr Cummins, who is thought to have arrived in Rome on Sunday morning, was reportedly sharing a room with a number of other young people who were asleep when he fell.

A statement from Exeter university said: "We're saddened to hear a student has been injured in Italy and we sincerely hope he will make a full recovery.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Records show there are currently no official University of Exeter rugby tours - either through the Athletics Union or through the Student Guild, the statement added

The M&J hostel describes itself as "one of the most popular hostels in Europe, known for its friendly atmosphere and closeness to all of Rome's greatest attractions".