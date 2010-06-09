Image caption A new multi-use community building will be built in the park

Work is due to begin later on a £2.7m project to restore a Grade II listed park in Berkshire.

Herschel Park in Slough was originally landscaped in the 1840s as a private area for a Victorian housing development.

The project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, includes restoring two lakes and the grounds.

An old Victorian coach house is also being converted into a community and visitor centre.

Slough Borough Council, which owns the park, said an archaeologist had been employed to track where the old paths used to lie so they could be reinstated.

Victorian style lighting will be installed and the nature reserve which borders the park will also be planted with new trees and wild flowers.