Guernsey gun law changes 'still not in place'
- 9 June 2010
Changes to Guernsey's gun laws are not yet in place, despite being approved by the States in November 2006.
Deputies agreed the changes to tighten up the controls on guns including imitation weapons and air guns.
Home Department Minister Geoff Mahy said the law officers were still working on the details of the legislation.
He said: "It has been held up in the queue of backlog of legislation... but they should be produced shortly."