A fire which damaged a school on Teesside is being treated as arson.

It was started at a new annex at Preston Primary School, Eaglescliffe, and spread to two sheds containing toys used by children at play time.

Officers want to speak to two youths who were seen in the area carrying a five litre clear plastic container of liquid, believed to be an accelerant.

Anyone with information about the fire, at about 2200 BST on Monday, should contact Cleveland Police.