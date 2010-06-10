Image caption Joel Henson died three months after the assault from a drug overdose

A man and two boys have been sentenced after a serious assault on artist Joel Henson at a Brighton recreation ground.

Christopher Winnan, 21, of Birdham Road, Brighton, was jailed for two years after being found guilty of violent disorder at Hove Crown Court.

A 17-year-old boy was jailed for five years for causing grievous bodily harm and 12 months for perverting the course of justice, to run concurrently.

A second 17-year-old was given an 18-month detention and training order.

Mr Henson, 25, was found unconscious with a head injury near the University of Brighton on 30 June 2009.

'Traumatic year'

He underwent emergency brain surgery after the assault and was released from hospital in late July.

However, he was found dead at an address in Brighton two months later.

Sussex Police said an inquest found that he had died from an accidental heroin overdose.

Following sentencing on Thursday, Mr Henson's family said: "As a family we have been through a very traumatic year and our thoughts continue to be with Joel.

"We would like to thank everyone who tried to help Joel on the day of the attack.

"We would also like to thank the many hundreds of people who have sent messages of support to our family."