Teenager injured in stolen car crash in Bangor
- 11 June 2010
A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after the stolen car he was in crashed in Bangor.
The one-vehicle accident happened on the Donaghadee Road at about 0300 BST on Friday.
A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and an 18-year-old man was arrested.
Police believe the car, a black Citroen Saxo, had been stolen from Donaghadee a short time earlier. Police have appealed for witnesses.