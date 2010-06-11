Image caption The accident happened on the Donaghadee Road in Bangor

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after the stolen car he was in crashed in Bangor.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the Donaghadee Road at about 0300 BST on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and an 18-year-old man was arrested.

Police believe the car, a black Citroen Saxo, had been stolen from Donaghadee a short time earlier. Police have appealed for witnesses.