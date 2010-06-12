Image caption Actress Anne Reid becomes an OBE

A Newcastle actress and the director of an epilepsy charity have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Anne Reid, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and the BBC comedy Dinnerladies, is appointed OBE.

Jane Hanna, the North-East born director of Epilepsy Bereaved, will also become an OBE.

Others honoured across Tyneside and Northumberland include a former NHS boss and a college principal.

Ms Hanna, who attended Dame Allan's School in Newcastle, began campaigning for the recognition of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) following the death of her partner in 1990.

She later founded Epilepsy Bereaved, which helps health professionals and families understand how sudden death in epilepsy can be prevented.

'Truly inspiring'

She said: "This award is a wonderful public recognition of the importance of the SUDEP cause.

"I am proud to accept it on behalf of the many people I have worked with over the years for whom the cause of awareness and prevention of SUDEP is paramount.

"At the core of our work are the bereaved families, many of whom are truly inspiring in their courage and support of the charity."

John Glennie, the former chief executive of NHS Borders, becomes a CBE, while Jacqueline Fisher, the principal of Newcastle College, is made a DBE.

Delia Sykes, mathematics teacher at King Edward VI School in Morpeth is appointed MBE.