Image caption Some of the bottles contained excessive levels of methanol

Hundreds of bottles of counterfeit alcohol have been seized by Trading Standards ahead of the World Cup.

Officers in Salford seized a total of 436 bottles of illicit alcohol in a five-day operation partly funded by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Separate seizures were also made in 25 out of 75 pubs and off-licences that were raided in the city.

The FSA is advising consumers to be extra vigilant and to be wary of lower-priced alcohol.

The warning comes after some of the bottles seized were found to contain excessive levels of methanol, which can cause serious health effects including blindness.

Sarah Appleby, head of enforcement at the FSA, said: "I am delighted that our close work and financial assistance has helped Salford Trading Standards seize this illicit alcohol.

"The FSA is determined to stamp out food fraud so that consumers are not misled, and we are working very closely with local authorities to achieve this."