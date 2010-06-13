Image caption The man who died had been travelling in the Astra

A man died and two other people were seriously injured in a crash on the M4 in Berkshire.

An Audi and a Vauxhall collided shortly after 1630 BST on Saturday on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 near Reading.

All six lanes of the motorway were closed to allow two air ambulances and other emergency vehicles to get to the scene.

The man, who was driving the Vauxhall Astra, died at the scene.

An elderly woman, who was a passenger in the Astra, was taken to hospital in Oxford while a man who was in the Audi was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.