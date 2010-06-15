Man denies teenage girl's murder in King's Cross
- 15 June 2010
A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a teenage girl whose body was found near a block of flats in north London.
Jessie Wright, 16, had been strangled and her body was found in an alleyway in Outram Place, north of King's Cross railway station in March.
Zack Sackett, 19, of Outram Place, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murder at an Old Bailey hearing.
He was remanded in custody to face trial on 15 November.