A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Lincolnshire.

The crash on the A156, Main Street, Torksey, involved a Honda Jazz, a Peugeot 207 and a DAF tanker lorry.

Firefighters had to cut free the woman and driver from the Honda following the accident, which happened just before 0830 BST.

The woman was airlifted to Lincoln County Hospital.

Police said the drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

The road was closed for a time for police checks but has since reopened.

Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.