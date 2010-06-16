Manx civil servants paid more than chief minister
- 16 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 100 civil servants are paid more than the chief minister on the Isle of Man, it has been revealed.
The chairman of the Civil Service Commission John Houghton made the statement during Tynwald's question time but did not reveal exact figures.
He said he would get the permission of those top paid government officials and then release a list of those involved.
"As soon as consents have been obtained and information collated it will be circulated," he said.