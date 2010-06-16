Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Manx civil servants paid more than chief minister

  • 16 June 2010

About 100 civil servants are paid more than the chief minister on the Isle of Man, it has been revealed.

The chairman of the Civil Service Commission John Houghton made the statement during Tynwald's question time but did not reveal exact figures.

He said he would get the permission of those top paid government officials and then release a list of those involved.

"As soon as consents have been obtained and information collated it will be circulated," he said.

