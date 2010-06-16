A male motorcyle rider has died and a female rider has been injured in a collision near Bala, Gwynedd.

Police say they were called to the A494 at Bethel at 1044 BST, after the incident involving the bikes and a transit van.

The male rider of a Suzuki bike died at the scene. The woman riding a Kawasaki bike was flown to hospital.

The crash closed the road between Druid Lights, near Corwen and the A494 at Llandderfel.

North Wales Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, if in Wales, or 08456071001 (Welsh line) 08456071002 (English line).