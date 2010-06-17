Springwatch sofa is up for sale

Image caption The state of the sofa has been mentioned by the presenters

The familiar sofa which features on BBC wildlife show Springwatch is being sold off for charity, it has been announced.

The battered seat, which is used by presenters Chris Packham and Kate Humble, will be sold off after the last show in the series on Friday night.

Money raised will be donated to animal charity the BBC Wildlife Fund.

Humble, Packham and Martin Hughes-Games will also host a live two-hour telethon on BBC2 on Sunday to raise money for conservation projects.

Edith Bowman, Graham Norton and David Attenborough will join the team to help raise funds.

Last year Humble joked she would eat not only her hat but the studio sofa if King managed to film wild polecats. She was not held to the bargain when he succeeded.

In the past presenters have commented on the small size and the lack of comfort the sofa offers.

Viewers can bid online for the sofa until 22 June.

The BBC Wildlife Fund has raised more than £2 million to help threatened animals and wild places in the UK and abroad.