Two petrol bomb attacks in Larne

Two houses were damaged in petrol bomb attacks in Larne early on Thursday.

At about 1245 BST a device was thrown at a house in Elizabeth Avenue. Scorch damage was caused to the front of the property but a woman inside was uninjured.

Minutes later another petrol bomb was thrown at a house in nearby Bryan Street. Minor damage was caused but the four residents were uninjured.

The police are investigating a link between the two incidents.

Larne Alliance Councillor John Mathews has condemned the attacks.

He said: "These were despicable incidents and I am disgusted at them. People in the town will be deeply shocked at news of these attacks."