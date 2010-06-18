Two men have been charged with the murder of a teenager from Manchester who was stabbed in the chest.

Eighteen-year-old John Muldowney was discovered with fatal injuries at a house on Hollyhedge Road, Benchill, Wythenshawe, on 14 June.

Kelvin Wilhelm, 26, of no fixed abode and Anthony Ellis, 23, of Hollyhedge Road, Benchill, have been charged with murder.

Two women arrested over the killing have been bailed until 22 June.

A 41-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 24-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.