Plans have been put forward for congestion charging to ease traffic across parts of Dorset.

More than 600 people took part in the £2m South East Dorset Transport Study leading to a list of proposals.

Four themes have been put out to consultation, ranging from staying with current policy to charging motorists.

The results will form the basis as Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councils bid for £400m of government cash to improve transport links.

The ideas also include widening the A31 at Ringwood, increase parking charges and a light railway from Wareham to New Milton using an existing line through Bournemouth.

Rick Clayton, project manager for the study, said: "At this stage in the transport study it is essential to consider the full breadth of available options, ranging from the relatively small scale measures through to more complex policies.

"It is important to stress that these options are suggested strategies that cover the full range of available measures.

"The final strategy will not necessarily follow just one of these themes and it is more likely that a combination of elements from each will influence the finished policy."