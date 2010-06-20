Image caption Many of those taking part wore brightly-decorated bras

More than 10,000 people who took part in an overnight walk through Edinburgh are hoping to raise more than £3m for breast cancer research and care.

Public Health Minister Shona Robison and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly were among those taking part in the capital's MoonWalk.

Ms Kelly said it was an "incredible night".

Traditionally participants, which include some men, wear decorated bras as they walk either 26.2 or 13.1 miles.

This year's theme was Mardi Gras.

Ms Kelly said: "The atmosphere was inspiring and uplifting.

"For me it was a special family event as, for the first time, my Mum Anne and daughter Rosie joined me."

It really has become a much-loved night in the city's busy calendar and it just keeps on getting better Nina Barough, Walk the Walk

Nina Barough, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, the grant-making charity behind the event, said: "This was Walk the Walk's fifth MoonWalk in Edinburgh.

"It really has become a much-loved night in the city's busy calendar and it just keeps on getting better.

"For me it is very special to see so many people from all over Scotland taking on a marathon challenge for the first time."

Recent projects in Scotland which have benefited from Walk the Walk events include donations towards a £2.1m Maggie's centre at Gartnavel Hospital, Glasgow and funding for the Breast Cancer Institute at The Western Infirmary.

Before the walk Ms Robison said: "I am proud that so many Scots have taken the plunge to get fit and raise money for breast cancer."

Edinburgh landmarks, including the castle, Harvey Nichols department store and the Royal Bank of Scotland were lit up by a pink glow during the MoonWalk.

Accompanying Ms Robison were five women taking part in the Scottish government's Active Nation campaign to improve fitness levels ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ms Robison said: "They are a fantastic example of how setting a personal activity goal can work for anyone of any fitness level."