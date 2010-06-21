Police seek Glenluce caravan park attack witnesses
- 21 June 2010
A teenager has been reported to prosecutors following a "serious assault" on a 60-year-old man at a caravan park in Dumfries and Galloway.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Whitecairn Caravan Park in Glenluce.
The man suffered serious injuries in the assault and was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment.
Police said a 17-year-old man had been reported to the procurator fiscal but they were seeking further information.