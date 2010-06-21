Image caption The iCon Centre is expected to be up and running by 2011

An £8.5m centre being built to boost the construction industry in Northamptonshire has won an award.

The iCon Centre in Daventry has won the National Green Apple Award for the Built Environment and Architectural Heritage.

The rewards are to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

The building will use renewable energy, taken from the air, using customised heat pumps.

It will also use special materials to limit the need for heating or air conditioning.

'Attractive landmark'

The building will contain an innovation centre with 60 small office units for businesses in the emerging market of sustainable construction, a conference hall for up to 300 people, as well as a public piazza and a cafe/restaurant.

Roger Mendonca, chief operating officer at West Northamptonshire Development Corporation, said: "As well as being an attractive landmark, the iCon is a truly green building that will set an example to other buildings across the country.

"Equally importantly, it will bring new jobs and investment to the local area, and provide a home to some cutting edge companies in the field of sustainable construction."

Work has now begun on the development and it is expected to be completed by December 2010, opening in 2011.

The Green Apple Awards are presented by the Green Organisation - an independent, non-profit environment group dedicated to rewarding and promoting environmental best practice.