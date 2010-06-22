Derry gorse fires 'deliberate'
22 June 2010
The police have said two gorse fires that broke out in Londonderry on Monday evening were started deliberately.
One broke out on Cunningham's Lane, near Currynierin, at about 1700 BST.
The second fire was started at fields in Lettershandoney at about 1830 BST.
Police believe the incidents are linked, and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 0845 6008000.