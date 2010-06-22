Kayaks stolen from Derry school
22 June 2010
Four kayaks, worth about £1,000, have been stolen from a school in Londonderry.
The theft of the kayaks from a compound at Oakgrove Integrated College was discovered on Monday.
In a separate incident, a woman slept as thieves ransacked her home in the Prehen Road area of city.
A watch, purse, keys and a mobile phone were stolen. Police have appealed for anyone with information about either incident to contact them on 0845 6008000.