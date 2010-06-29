Bailiwick of Guernsey's economy boosted by e-gambling
- Published
The online gambling industry contributed £50m to the Bailiwick of Guernsey's economy in 2009, according to a new report.
A study by accountants KPMG has revealed that the figure has risen from about £7m in 2007.
The report predicts further growth of more than 40% over the next two years.
Carla McNulty-Bauer, Guernsey's Commerce and Employment minister, said the industry extended the range of jobs available for the local workforce.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.