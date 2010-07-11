Bakery fire in Sneinton treated as suspicious
- 11 July 2010
A fire at a bakery in Nottingham which resulted in a man being taken to hospital is being treated as suspicious by police.
Crews were called to River Crescent Bakery on Little Tennis Street South in Sneinton just after 0800 BST on Sunday.
The fire is thought to have started in the kitchen. The injured man received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
An investigation had been launched into the fire, police said.