Cornwall

Missing Cornish teenagers found safe and well in London

  • 11 July 2010

Two 15-year-old girls who went missing from Fowey in Cornwall have been found safe and well in London.

Police say Isabelle Bean and Roxanne Barron, who were found on Saturday, have now returned to their families.

They walked out of Fowey Community College on 30 June.

The girls were believed to have left the school site after allegedly being told they were not allowed to go on a school trip.

