Dramatic footage showing the stand-off between armed police and gunman Raoul Moat has been obtained by the BBC.

Filmed from a building overlooking the scene in Rothbury, Northumberland, it shows Moat holding a shotgun to his head hours before he died.

Former bouncer Moat, 37, appeared to shoot himself on Saturday after a six-hour stand-off, bringing to an end a manhunt which had lasted for a week.

The footage shows about nine officers standing just metres from Moat.

He is seen lying on the grassy bank beside the River Coquet as officers train their weapons on him.

Moat can be seen holding the gun believed to have fired the shot which killed him. It appears to be pointed directly at his temple.

'Public execution'

The gunman's family has criticised the police handling of the case and hit out at the media's coverage of the manhunt.

Moat's 39-year-old brother Angus, from Gateshead, said: "He was just sitting there in the open, in no cover, crying about the fact he had no family and no dad and that nobody loved him.

"That was not true. He had loads of people but died believing he had none."

Image caption An orange T-shirt believed to belong to Moat was found by a reporter

"The media aren't helping. You've got this constant round-the-clock rolling news.

"It's like they're working up to what could be a public execution in modern Britain of my little brother."

The family is considering asking for a second post-mortem examination after the first revealed Moat died from gunshot wounds consistent with a weapon he was carrying, but showed no signs of marks from two Taser gun shots police fired at him.

And both Angus Moat and his uncle, Charles Alexander, said they offered to help with negotiations during the stand-off but were turned down.

The hunt for Moat began on 3 July after he was suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, and murdering her partner, Chris Brown.

They were both shot in the Scafell area of Birtley, near Gateshead.

Moat is also suspected of shooting police officer David Rathband as he sat in his patrol car in East Denton, near Newcastle, on 4 July.

Police have been searching the River Coquet in Rothbury for a weapon believed to have been carried by Moat.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Greg Vant said: "There is some intelligence that Raoul Moat may have had more than one weapon and it is only prudent, with the safety of the public in mind, not to rule such a possibility out."

'Cowardly act'

As the hunt for clues continued, a newspaper reporter found two T-shirts believed to have belonged to Moat close to where the fugitive had been camping.

An orange T-shirt - thought to be the one Moat was pictured wearing in CCTV images released during the hunt for him - and a blue top were found at Wagtail Farm in Rothbury, 300 yards from where police had set up their temporary headquarters.

Image caption Police search the River Coquet for another weapon Moat may have had

It is not known if the clothes had been missed during initial searches of the area last week, or if Moat had returned to the location after the campsite was discovered.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has begun two investigations into Northumbria Police.

The first centres on how the force responded to a warning from Durham Prison - from where Moat was released on 1 July - that he had issued threats against Miss Stobbart.

The IPCC is also looking into the hunt for and subsequent death of Moat.

However, Northumbria Police received support from the father of Chris Brown.

Geoffrey Brown said: "On behalf of our family we would like to thank Northumbria Police and all the other forces involved in trying to bring the hunt for Raoul Moat to a peaceful conclusion.

"As we mourn our son and brother, we are aware that the cowardly act of Moat will affect others, including Moat's family who will have to live with his actions for the rest of their lives."