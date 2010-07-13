Man charged with murder of woman in Scarborough
- 13 July 2010
A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 29-year-old woman in a North Yorkshire town.
Police were called to a property on Southwold Rise in Scarborough just after 1130 BST on Sunday after the woman was found unconscious.
She was taken to Scarborough District Hospital and died on Monday, a police spokesman said.
Nigel Pickard was remanded in custody by Scarborough magistrates to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.