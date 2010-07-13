Plans to cut motorway congestion

Proposals for £3m of improvements around part of the M5 in North Somerset are due to be shown to the public.

Planned work in the junction 19 area includes installing traffic lights, resurfacing the carriageway, widening work and replacing crash barriers.

The plans will be on display at drop in sessions in Pill, Portbury and Portishead in the coming weeks.

This scheme is being managed by the Highways Agency and North Somerset Council.

A council spokesman said the plans would help reduce rush-hour queues and improve safety.

He said commuters currently faced long queues in the mornings on the Portbury Hundred approach, and on the Martcombe Road approach in Easton-in-Gordano in the evenings.

The work, most of which will be carried out overnight, is expected to start in September.