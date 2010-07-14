BBC News alerts and newsletters
This page explains how the BBC can keep you in touch with the latest news. We offer emails and breaking news alerts via the BBC News website, the BBC News app and Twitter.
Subscribe to BBC News emails
Sign up here to receive a range of BBC News editorial newsletters delivered straight to your inbox throughout the week. These are email updates on the latest news, insights and topics across BBC News.
Breaking news alerts on the BBC News website
Whenever you come to the BBC News website on a tablet or computer, you'll get notified of the latest breaking news in the 'breaking news banner' which automatically appears at the bottom of your browser window.
The banner will disappear when you click on it, dismiss it or visit another page.
Add BBC breaking news alerts to your BBC News app
Push notifications are available to users of smartphones and tablets who download the BBC News app, allowing you to receive breaking news alerts. When a push notification is received it will pop up on your screen similar to a text message, regardless of whether or not the app is open at the time. Depending on your settings the alert may also be accompanied by a sound. Tapping the notification will load the corresponding story in the app when it is available. Full details on how push alerts work are available for iPhone and iPads and Android.
You can choose to unsubscribe from push notifications from BBC News in your device's "Notifications" screen.
Subscribe to Twitter alerts
On Twitter, we offer a breaking news account which you can follow and receive breaking news alerts as they happen. To subscribe login or register with Twitter and then follow @BBCBreaking.