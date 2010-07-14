BBC News alerts and newsletters

Push notifications are available to users of smartphones and tablets who download the BBC News app, allowing you to receive breaking news alerts. When a push notification is received it will pop up on your screen similar to a text message, regardless of whether or not the app is open at the time. Depending on your settings the alert may also be accompanied by a sound. Tapping the notification will load the corresponding story in the app when it is available. Full details on how push alerts work are available for iPhone and iPads and Android.