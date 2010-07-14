Image caption James Langlands was arrested in Peterborough

A man has denied murdering his grandmother in north London.

James Langlands was arrested in Peterborough after 83-year-old Doris Langlands's body was found at her Winchmore Hill home on 4 April.

The widowed pensioner was found with head injuries at her home in Green Dragon Lane.

Mr Langlands, 26, who is unemployed, has been remanded in custody until 22 November when he will face trial at the Old Bailey.