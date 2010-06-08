BBC News Home
Top Stories
US urges China to show restraint amid Taiwan drills
The US said it is 'monitoring Beijing's actions' after a visit to California by Taiwan's president.
US urges China to show restraint amid Taiwan drills
The US said it is 'monitoring Beijing's actions' after a visit to California by Taiwan's president.
British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank named
Maia and Rina Dee, who lived in the settlement of Efrat, were shot dead in their car on Friday.
'They offered me a spot in a Wagner cemetery'
How an activist documented Russia's war dead by counting graves - and was forced to flee by sinister threats.
Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor dies, aged 103
Ben Ferencz was just 27 when he convicted 22 Nazi officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Rapist who escaped prison by faking death arrested
Thabo Bester, known as the "Facebook rapist", was at large for a year after escaping South African prison.
Iran installs cameras to identify unveiled women
Police say women seen not covering their hair will receive texts warning them of consequences.
Israel hits targets in Syria after rocket attacks
The country said six rockets were fired towards the Golan Heights from sites inside Syria.
Ukraine to export electricity again after Russian bombardment
Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure led to blackouts throughout winter.
Dozens missing after migrant boats sink near Tunisia
The boats, carrying more than 80 people total, had been attempting to cross to Italy.
Tourist dead and 7 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming
It comes after two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.
Audience singing sees The Bodyguard cut short
The show's star Melody Thornton apologises as audience members are removed due to singalongs.
Tourist dead and 7 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming
It comes after two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.
Audience singing sees The Bodyguard cut short
The show's star Melody Thornton apologises as audience members are removed due to singalongs.
Giant sketch in field marks Picasso death anniversary
Dario Gambarin used a tractor to create the portrait on wasteland in Italy.
Dozens killed in 'barbaric' Burkina Faso attacks
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks that left 44 dead, but jihadist violence in the northern Sahel is common.
US abortion pill access in doubt after court rulings
A Texas judge orders a hold on approval of the drug, a decision swiftly challenged by another court.
Must see
BBC World News TV
The latest global news, sport, weather and documentaries
BBC World Service Radio
Stories from around the world
Full story
Most read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10