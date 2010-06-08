BBC News Home

US urges China to show restraint amid Taiwan drills

The US said it is 'monitoring Beijing's actions' after a visit to California by Taiwan's president.

A Chinese warship takes part in a drill near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands

Maya and Rina Dee

British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank named

Maia and Rina Dee, who lived in the settlement of Efrat, were shot dead in their car on Friday.

Vitaly Votanovsky wearing a t-shirt which reads 'no to war' in Russian

'They offered me a spot in a Wagner cemetery'

How an activist documented Russia's war dead by counting graves - and was forced to flee by sinister threats.

Ben Ferencz

Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor dies, aged 103

Ben Ferencz was just 27 when he convicted 22 Nazi officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A police officer leads Thabo Bester (right) out of the holding cells at the Durban Magistrates Court on October 12, 2011

Rapist who escaped prison by faking death arrested

Thabo Bester, known as the "Facebook rapist", was at large for a year after escaping South African prison.

Two veiled Iranian women pictured in Tehran

Iran installs cameras to identify unveiled women

Police say women seen not covering their hair will receive texts warning them of consequences.

An observation tower on the border crossing between Israel and Syria

Israel hits targets in Syria after rocket attacks

The country said six rockets were fired towards the Golan Heights from sites inside Syria.

A power substation heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine to export electricity again after Russian bombardment

Russia's assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure led to blackouts throughout winter.

Two refugees disembark in Italian safe harbour after being rescued attempting to cross from Tunisia

Dozens missing after migrant boats sink near Tunisia

The boats, carrying more than 80 people total, had been attempting to cross to Italy.

The aftermath of a car ramming attack on the beachside promenade in Tel Aviv. A white car can be seen on its roof.

Tourist dead and 7 injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming

It comes after two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.

Melody Thornton

Audience singing sees The Bodyguard cut short

The show's star Melody Thornton apologises as audience members are removed due to singalongs.

Picasso portrait in field
Video 26 seconds

Giant sketch in field marks Picasso death anniversary

Dario Gambarin used a tractor to create the portrait on wasteland in Italy.

Burkina Faso soldier

Dozens killed in 'barbaric' Burkina Faso attacks

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks that left 44 dead, but jihadist violence in the northern Sahel is common.

Protesters at the Supreme Court

US abortion pill access in doubt after court rulings

A Texas judge orders a hold on approval of the drug, a decision swiftly challenged by another court.

