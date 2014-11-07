Israel and the Palestinians
Top Stories
Simmering city
Temperatures rise in Jerusalem, core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- 7 November 2014
- From the section Middle East
Benjamin Netanyahu
Profile of Israeli PM and leader of Likud party
- 20 July 2019
- From the section Middle East
Mahmoud Abbas
Profile of Palestinian Authority president
- 29 November 2012
- From the section Middle East
Video 6:04
Leading conductor laments Gaza crisis
- 20 August 2014
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Who are Hamas?
- 12 May 2017
- From the section Middle East
Territories profile
- 8 April 2019
- From the section Middle East
Who are Fatah?
- 16 June 2011
- From the section Middle East
Missile shield
- 18 November 2012
- From the section Middle East
Features and Analysis
No light on horizon
- 18 November 2014
- From the section Middle East
War within a war
- 10 October 2014
- From the section Middle East
Scarred by war
- 7 October 2014
- From the section Middle East
Offensives compared
- 1 September 2014
- From the section Middle East
No victor
- 27 August 2014
- From the section Middle East
Gaza's tragedy
- 8 August 2014
- From the section Middle East
Critical condition
- 19 August 2014
- From the section Middle East
Is the fighting over?
- 26 August 2014
- From the section Middle East
Gaza's underworld
- 22 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Damaged generation
- 28 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Violent vendetta
- 18 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Grimmest day
- 21 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
'Civilians shouldn't die'
- 18 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Dangerous phase
- 18 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Grim determination
- 12 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Propaganda battle
- 15 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Video 1:19
The trouble with Gaza
- 31 July 2014
- From the section Middle East
Video 6:04
Leading conductor laments Gaza crisis
- 20 August 2014
- From the section Entertainment & Arts