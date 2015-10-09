Do Facebook emoticons get the thumbs up?
Facebook is changing the way we like posts. In addition to the blue thumbs up icon, Facebook is introducing a number of new emoticons.
The new way to react to posts on the site will let users express love, laughter, happiness, shock, sadness and anger.
However as it's only a trial run you'll only be able to add a smiley face to a friend's status if you live in Ireland or Spain.
This comes after years of calls to Facebook's boss Mark Zuckerberg to add a dislike button. At the time he said he wanted people to be able to show empathy, but not to put down other people's posts.
Unfortunately here in our offices in London we can't see if the new emoticons make you feel
or
So we've been asking our Irish and Spanish friends to tell us what they think- in emojis of course!
The 'Like' of the Irish
Not everyone shared that view
But still no emojis for us to see, so we tried again.
And not much luck in Spain either
It has left us feeling a bit
So if you can send us your Facebook emojis we will give you a big thumbs up.
By Rozina Sini, BBC News