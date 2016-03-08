Ex-BBC Wales Controller Geraint Talfan Davies has been named as chairman of a group campaigning for the UK to remain in the European Union.

Wales Stronger in Europe argues EU membership keeps Britain safer, stronger and more secure.

The group, which says it has cross-party support, held its first meeting in Cardiff on Monday.

It is the Welsh arm of Britain Stronger in Europe, which includes former Plaid Cymru leader Lord Wigley on its board.

Meanwhile BBC Wales has confirmed that its director Rhodri Talfan Davies would step away from any involvement in BBC coverage of the referendum campaign due to his father's involvement with Wales Stronger in Europe.

"I believe nothing should be allowed to detract from the quality of our journalism or risk endangering the trust of our audiences," he said in an email to BBC Wales staff.