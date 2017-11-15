Do you have a question for the BBC to investigate?
Signal failure: What does it mean?
- 15 November 2017
- From the section Business
GCSE dilemma? We answer your questions
- 24 August 2017
- From the section Family & Education
A-level agony? We answer your questions
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Why does the NHS spend on homeopathy?
- 6 October 2016
- From the section Health
How much money does the NHS waste?
- 21 October 2016
- From the section Health
Why do Finnish pupils succeed with less homework?
- 27 October 2016
- From the section Family & Education
Does it matter which university you go to?
- 18 November 2016
- From the section Family & Education
What happened after the Panama Papers?
- 26 December 2016
- From the section World
Is your child a cyberbully?
- 6 January 2017
- From the section Technology
The mystery of missing Corrie Mckeague
- 28 December 2016
- From the section Suffolk
Self-Harm: Becci answers your questions
- 9 December 2016
- From the section Magazine
Does fracking affect the water supply?
- 6 October 2016
- From the section UK
Why is Russia engaged in Aleppo?
- 16 November 2016
- From the section Middle East
Why are people still living in east Aleppo?
- 8 November 2016
- From the section Middle East
Reality Check: Your Brexit citizens questions answered
- 27 June 2017
- From the section UK
Article 50: Ask about what happens next
- 20 March 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Could the UK take on EU trade deals?
- 7 October 2016
- From the section Business
Brexit court ruling: Your questions answered
- 4 November 2016
- From the section UK Politics
Your questions on Trump's wall
- 26 January 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Trump presidency: Your questions answered
- 14 November 2016
- From the section US Election 2016
Travel strikes: Your questions answered
- 20 December 2016
- From the section UK
Your Southern Rail strike questions
- 4 November 2016
- From the section England
New runways for Heathrow and Gatwick?
- 22 October 2016
- From the section Business
'Should I change my pounds to dollars now?'
- 12 October 2016
- From the section Business