Do you have a question for the BBC to investigate?

Your questions answered

Signal failure: What does it mean?

  • 15 November 2017
  • From the section Business

GCSE dilemma? We answer your questions

A-level agony? We answer your questions

Why does the NHS spend on homeopathy?

  • 6 October 2016
  • From the section Health

How much money does the NHS waste?

  • 21 October 2016
  • From the section Health

Why do Finnish pupils succeed with less homework?

Does it matter which university you go to?

What happened after the Panama Papers?

  • 26 December 2016
  • From the section World

Is your child a cyberbully?

The mystery of missing Corrie Mckeague

  • 28 December 2016
  • From the section Suffolk

Self-Harm: Becci answers your questions

  • 9 December 2016
  • From the section Magazine

Does fracking affect the water supply?

  • 6 October 2016
  • From the section UK

Why is Russia engaged in Aleppo?

Why are people still living in east Aleppo?

Reality Check: Your Brexit citizens questions answered

  • 27 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Article 50: Ask about what happens next

Could the UK take on EU trade deals?

  • 7 October 2016
  • From the section Business

Brexit court ruling: Your questions answered

Your questions on Trump's wall

Trump presidency: Your questions answered

Travel strikes: Your questions answered

  • 20 December 2016
  • From the section UK

Your Southern Rail strike questions

  • 4 November 2016
  • From the section England

New runways for Heathrow and Gatwick?

  • 22 October 2016
  • From the section Business

'Should I change my pounds to dollars now?'

  • 12 October 2016
  • From the section Business