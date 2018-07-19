Five charts describe the UK's sensible youth

Image copyright Getty Images

Rebellions of young people have been recorded for decades, bucking trends and breaking the rules before entering the world of being a boring grown up.

But a new generation is coming through and truly shocking society.

How? By becoming more sensible.

For example, a survey conducted by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service showed teenagers are becoming less likely to have sex, preferring to spend time with their families and having romantic relationships online.

Look at these graphs below showing how under 25s are shunning vices that may be unfairly associated with their age group.

1 - Goodbye booze...

2 - Just say no...

3 - Think before you do it

4 - Stub it out

5 - It's good to be good