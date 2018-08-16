Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The air ambulance was called after a horse bolted at Pembrokeshire County Show

A show where a horse bolted, injuring eight including a 12-year-old boy, will continue as organisers reassure visitors safety is "paramount".

Six people were taken to hospital after a horse jumped over an enclosure fence at the Pembrokeshire County Show near Haverfordwest on Wednesday.

Four people were in hospital overnight as Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said it plans to review the incident.

Parts of the ground were shut after the incident and the horse was captured.

The air ambulance was called to help the injured, including an 83-year old man, after the accident on the second day of the three-day show.

The horse, which was in competition, threw its rider and broke loose into the crowd before it went "on a rampage".

Organisers cancelled the remainder of the horse competition after the horse bolted at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

The final day on Thursday will open at 10:00 and agricultural society chief executive Jan Pearce said the show is safe.

"Health and safety to us is paramount," Ms Pearce told BBC Radio Wales.

"Everything is in place from a health and safety perspective.

"With any livestock, there is always that little risk but for us, we put everything in place and as a society it is paramount to everything we do."

The annual show, which attracts around 100,000 visitors a year, was first held in 1784.

An eyewitness described hearing the "footsteps" of the horse before it ran into people.

"I grabbed my sister and ran into one of the stalls," said Rebecca Pugh from Whitland in Pembrokeshire.

"I saw the horse knock one person over, then I could see people running after it."

Ms Pearce added that the society employ a health safety contractor for the show and a "review" will take place on Friday.