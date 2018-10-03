Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Debates over the name of Raymond McCreesh Park have gone on since it was opened in 2001

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has decided to sell a Newry play park named after an IRA hunger striker.

The council said Raymond McCreesh Park is now "surplus to requirements".

Other public bodies will now have first refusal on the Patrick Street site. Its name will be a matter for its new owner.

The name of the park had led to a long-running dispute in the area. Unionists demanded the name be changed, while republicans insisted it be retained.

SDLP councillors were caught in the middle.

Originally named Patrick Street Play Park, it was renamed in 2001.

'Surplus asset'

Following a report into play facilities in the area, an agreement was made on Monday night to dispose of the site.

SDLP Councillor Michael Savage told BBC News NI: "The decision was taken, after a number of months looking at play park provision in this area, that McCreesh Park, based on the low score that it came up with as part of that independent process, would be surplus to requirements for the council.

"It would then be earmarked as a surplus asset."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Raymond McCreesh died on hunger strike in the Maze Prison in 1981

The council now plans to build a new play facility on Doran's Hill, which runs alongside the existing park.

There are also plans to build 200 homes nearby.

Image caption Local residents say there is ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area

Sinn Féin, which has an office on the same street as the park, is unhappy with the decision.

Newry councillor Liz Kimmins proposed the council reverse the decision to sell and carry out a community consultation, but this was voted down by the other parties.

"The people in the Ballybot and Barcroft areas areas have strongly supported the name to stay," she said.

"This issue has not been resolved.

"The SDLP, Alliance and unionist parties have voted to refuse the community their say on the future of Raymond McCreesh Park and instead put it up for sale."

'Summer from hell'

However, some residents in the area support the decision - not necessarily because of the park's name, but rather because of the poor condition of its facilities and ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

Newry woman Sheila Hughes said she had had "the summer from hell" living near the park.

"They're spilling up the steps at the back of the park into where the houses are and they won't move," she said.

"It's hard when you don't have anywhere else to send them or anywhere else for them to go."