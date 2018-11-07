BBC Young Reporter Competition: Terms and Conditions

These are the Terms and Conditions for participation in the BBC Young Reporter Competition 2018.

The competition is open to all UK residents (including residents of the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) aged between 11 and 18 years old on the closing date of 6th January 2019.

The competition is not open to those closely related to BBC or BBC Group company staff members or freelance BBC employees. The BBC Young Reporter Competition is a BBC competition produced by BBC staff.

The BBC reserves the right to request proof of age as well as a parent's or guardian's consent.

Only Individual entries are permitted. Individuals are not permitted to submit more than ONE entry. The first entry will be considered, subsequent entries will be disregarded.

Entries will only be considered when submitted via the online mechanism. Only entries in English will be considered. No other method of entry is permitted (this includes email or post).

Entry to the competition is by the authorised website only. Entries can be written, recorded or filmed.

Written entries should be no more than 500 words in length. Videos or audio recordings should not be over three minutes. Any excess entry will be disregarded so please ensure your entry does not run over the maximum length.

Each entry must also include in no more than 250 words or in no more than two minutes recording, an outline of why you want to share your story with a BBC audience and what it means to you.

The entry submission must be the entrant's own original work and not defame nor breach any copyright or contain anything that could be deemed offensive or inappropriate. Any material that is deemed unsuitable will be removed from the judging process and disqualified. Entrants should keep a copy as no entries will be returned.

The submission must be accompanied by all the information requested via the online submission process. Any entry with missing information will not be a valid entry and will not progress in the competition.

Entries must be received by the BBC by no later than 23:59:59 on 6th January 2019. Late, incomplete, illegible or inaudible entries will be disqualified. The BBC cannot take any responsibility for any technical failure or malfunction, which may result in any entry being delayed, or not properly registered or recorded. The BBC will not be able to return entries so please keep a copy for your records.

The BBC acknowledges that the ownership of any intellectual property rights in the entry remains with the entrants, but that by applying each entrant's parent or guardian grants the BBC the non-exclusive right to use or reproduce, free of charge, their entry or part thereof for the purpose of the competition, including publicising the competition in any and all media in perpetuity throughout the world, fulfilling the prize and any associated competition publicity / coverage on any BBC or BBC Group company service, channel or online by the BBC, its subsidiaries or its selected third parties.

All entries will be judged in the first instance by BBC staff. The first round of judging will be completed using the following criteria:

Editorial merit (strength of story and angle) 10 marks

Personal story or background behind it (unique perspective or reason for sharing story) 10 marks

Originality of story (about an issue or a personal story which has not been widely reported before and/or gives a different perspective to a story) 10 marks

Stories will be checked out prior to being shortlisted by BBC journalists and must comply with BBC Editorial Guidelines and be legally sound.

The top 20 entries per category from the first round will be contacted and their entries verified. Verification will occur by 28 February 2019. If any of the top entries are tied we can accept up to 25 entries for verification prior to the second round. If, after reasonable attempts to make contact the verification has not occurred, the BBC reserves the right to disregard that entry. Valid entries will progress to the second round of judging which will be completed by a panel of BBC editors and journalists. The panel will use the same criteria, as detailed above, to determine final winners. There will be one winner per category and age group.

Contact will be made between BBC Young Reporter staff and the parent/guardian of entrants in order to check eligibility and originality of the entry, which may involve speaking to individuals and/ or group members involved in the production of the entry. If an entrant or their parent/guardian is unable to be contacted after reasonable attempts have been made to do so, the BBC reserves the right to offer their place to the next best entrant. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

The Prize is that the winner will get to work with a BBC journalist or production team to make their story for radio, TV, online or social media, and the story will be broadcast on one of these platforms by the BBC on 6th March 2019 unless another date is agreed with the winner and the production team (this is to allow for editorial need to broadcast or make the content at a different time to suit a news agenda/broadcast need). The winners will also get a unique behind the scenes BBC experience and receive a BBC Young Reporter of the Year award.

The BBC's and the judges' decision is final. No correspondence relating to the competition will be entered into.

Entrants will be expected to take part in post-competition broadcast and online or print publicity for the BBC.

The BBC reserves the right to cancel the competition or change any of these rules at any stage if deemed necessary in its opinion or if circumstances arise outside of its control. Any such changes will be duly communicated. The BBC cannot be held responsible for any unforeseen events relating to the competition having to be cancelled or delayed.

This competition complies with the BBC Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, which can be found here.

The BBC, Stream UK, their sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any server, Internet access, system or otherwise which may result in any entry not being properly registered or recorded.

These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales.