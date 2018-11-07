BBC Young Reporter Competition: Privacy Notice

This is the Privacy Notice relating to the BBC Young Reporter Competition 2018.

The BBC is committed to keeping your personal data and that of your family secure. The BBC is the controller of your personal information.

The BBC will process the personal information that you provide to us about yourself and your children by submitting your application. We have a legitimate interest this information: to ensure that we can consider your application and deliver our competition.

We have considered the impact of our processing on you and your child and we are satisfied that we have taken sufficient steps to protect your personal information and ensure that parental permission has been obtained. All applicants for our competition must confirm that they have obtained parental permission to apply and we will automatically contact the parents, using the contact information provided by the applicant, to inform them that their child's application has been received by the BBC.

We acknowledge that your story may sometimes contain sensitive information (known as "special category data") so we will obtain your express permission to use such information. You may withdraw your consent at any time (unless your application is successful and your story is used by the BBC) by contacting us using the email address below.

Our online application system is hosted by a third party supplier, Stream UK.

If you are unsuccessful, the BBC will delete your data after a period of two months after the closing date. We will store the personal information of shortlisted candidates for a period of three months after the closing date. Winners' personal information will be stored for a period of two years for regulatory purposes. The names of the winners will be made public.

If you wish to withdraw from the competition or have any questions about how we handle your data, please email: youngreportercompetition@bbc.co.uk

For further information about your rights under data protection law and the contact information of our Data Protection Officer, please see the BBC's Privacy Notice.

If you raise a concern with the BBC about how we handle your data and are not happy with our response, you can raise a concern with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).