Image copyright UWTSD Image caption The building was opened by First Minister Carwyn Jones

The new £6m home of Welsh language broadcaster S4C has opened in Carmarthenshire.

It is hoped Yr Egin in Carmarthen, which was built by the University of Wales Trinity St David, will become a creative and digital hub.

S4C staff now has 55 members of staff working from Yr Egin and 10 firms have taken up residency on the second floor.

First Minister Carwyn Jones opened the building which was funded by the Welsh Government and Swansea Bay City Deal.

The Welsh language broadcaster is relocating from Llanishen, Cardiff.