Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Police said diversion were in place and congestion expected

A road in Monmouthshire has been closed after a crash involving three cars during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

The crash happened in Chepstow on the southbound carriageway of the A466 Wye Valley Link Road, between High Beech roundabout and the M48 at 08:00 GMT.

Drivers are reporting roads around Chepstow are gridlocked with traffic backing up from the congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey," Gwent Police tweeted.

The A466 Wye Valley Link road is the main route from south Monmouthshire to the original Severn crossing.