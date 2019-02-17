A numbers guide to Brexit's borders
The Irish border and the backstop have become some of the most used Brexit buzzwords to have emerged since the EU referendum.
There is rarely a speech or sound bite relating to the UK's EU exit that does not contain reference to either.
But what are the key statistics regarding cross-border activity between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom?
Here's a numbers guide to Brexit's borders:
46 million - The traffic count of vehicles at the 15 main Irish border locations between January and December 2018.
8.8 million - The traffic count of goods vehicles - including HGVs and LGVs - that crossed the border.
£14.6bn - The value of Northern Ireland sales to Great Britain in 2016.
£11.4bn - The value of Northern Ireland exports to destinations outside of the UK, including £4bn to Republic of Ireland.
19% - Northern Ireland sales to GB as a percentage of total sales in 2016.
5% - Northern Ireland sales to Republic of Ireland as a percentage of total sales in 2016.
€2bn - The value of Republic of Ireland goods exports to Northern Ireland in 2018.
€458m (£402m) - The amount spent in Northern Ireland by shoppers from the Republic in a 12 month period between 2017/2018, with the border region accounting for 63% of this.
20% - The percentage of households in Dublin that shopped in Northern Ireland over that period.
88% - The percentage of shopping trips that were same-day visits.
74.1% - of households in the border region that shopped in Northern Ireland did so for groceries.
64.1% - the percentage of Northern Ireland exported agri-food products that are sent to Great Britain. GB is NI's largest market. ROI is the next biggest accounting for 19.1% of all exports.
31% - of all Northern Ireland's sales to the Republic of Ireland are in agri-food, more than any other sector.
£1bn - Beef and sheep meat are the most significant exports, accounting for 32% of total sales. £813m of which go to other parts of the UK.
£900m - The value of food and live animal exports from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland in 2017.
£835.8m - The value of food and live animals imported from the Republic to Northern Ireland in 2017.
3,395 - the number of higher education students crossing the border for education on the island of Ireland in 2015/2016 - 1,200 going from NI to ROI, and 2,195 from ROI in NI.
Sources:
Republic of Ireland trade data
Cross border vehicle crossings